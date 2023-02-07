Kevin Wilkin: Montel Gibson’s quality can fire Telford to safety

Montel Gibson

It was the forward’s first start after returning from a three-match suspension – and he gave the Bucks the lead in the first half with a brilliant individual goal.

He had the ball in the net again for Telford, but it was ruled out for offside – the boss was delighted with his display and he hopes the striker can put that level of performance in consistently.

“He has battled brilliantly,” Wilkin said. “And that is the level of quality that Montel can display.

“As a manager and a manager of this team, we need to go and find that on more occasions in Montel. We know he is capable of finding those moments, it was not just the goal he had an outstanding afternoon for me.

“He largely had to battle and play as a lone striker on his own, but he got on with it and he was a real handful and pest for their defence on Saturday.

“He had the ball in the net again, and great credit to him. If he can continue to find that kind of form between now and the end of the season, he will give us a big chance in games.

“Like I say he was a big chance in games. To have him back in and around it should give us all hope for what lies ahead.”

His goal on Saturday afternoon was his second in a Telford shirt in what is his second spell at the club.