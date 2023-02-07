AFC Telford United loan AFC Fylde's Luke Burke for rest of season

Kevin Wilkin has bolstered his defence with the loan signing of AFC Fylde's Luke Burke Pic: Kieren Griffin

The 24-year-old will spend the remainder of the season at the New Bucks Head as Kevin Wilkin's side bid to move off the bottom of National League North.

Right-back Burke is also capable of playing as part of a back three. He has been with the Bucks' league rivals Fylde since 2017.

The former Wigan academy graduate could make his Telford bow in tonight's home clash against fellow strugglers Farsley Celtic.

He is not permitted to play against his parent club when the league leaders visit Telford this Saturday.

Burke was a regular in his first three seasons with the Coasters, including in the National League, though has found game time tougher to come by in recent years.

He spent a part of last season on loan with Buxton in National League North.

Despite improved recent form under Wilkin, the Bucks are still eight points adrift at the bottom of the table and 10 points from safety.

Meanwhile, Telford have appealed against the suspension for central defender Harry Flowers following his red card at Darlington on Saturday.

Flowers was dismissed inside 20 minutes last time out after an alleged coming together with Darlo's Jacob Hazel.