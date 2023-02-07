AFC Telford 1 Farsley Celtic 1 - Report

Harry Flowers scores first goal (Ashley Griffiths)

The Bucks enjoyed the better of the first half despite going in at 1-1 at the break, but they did well to hang onto the point in the second period as the visitors looked much more likely to take the points.

Harry Flowers gave the Bucks the lead inside the opening 15 minutes rising highest from a free-kick to head beyond Max Dearnley.

It was a bright start by the Bucks who should have doubled their lead with Moore and Daniels going close.

But they were punished on the stroke of half-time when Andy Butler levelled for the visitors from a corner.

Farsley grew in confidence in the second half and they called Joe Young into action on several occasions, but most of them were from distance and he hoped comfortably.

Bucks playing with 10 for so long on Saturday looked as if it was catching up with them, despite Flowers heading wide the visitors pushed hard for a winner late on.

Frank Mulhern went close when through on goal, and Young was forced to make a brilliant block in his own box.

Analysis

AFC Telford United returned to Shropshire after two defeats on the road in desperate need of a win with their perilous position at the bottom of the National League North.

Flowers was available to play despite receiving a red card early into the game at Darlington at the weekend - a clash the Bucks went on to lose 3-1 despite putting in a spirited display in Durham.

Bucks started the game brightly enjoying the majority of possession in the opening 10 minutes, and they saw appeals for a penalty waved away by referee Dale Baines.

And Flowers went a good way to redeeming his red card on Saturday by giving the Bucks the lead on a cold evening in Shropshire in the 14th minute.

Montel Gibson did really well to use his pace to win a free-kick on the left, the delivery came in and Flowers got on the end of it with his header flying past Max Dearnley and going in off the bar.

The Bucks sensed an opportunity, and Byron Moore should have doubled their lead moments later from another wicked ball in by Brendon Daniels.

Luke Burke for Telford stopping every attack his way (Ashley Griffiths)

It was Liam Nolan who caused chaos in the Farsley box, and the ball fell to Moore at the back post, he was just six yards out, but his effort was saved.

The Bucks had the ball in the back of Farsley's net again, when debutant Luke Burke's shot went in off Moore - but the forward was given offside much to the annoyance of the Telford faithful.

Daniels had a free-kick from a good position deflected wide in what was almost a really positive half for the hosts, but they let Farsley back into it in the 42nd minute as they were made to pay for not being ruthless enough.

The visitor's skipper, Andy Butler levelled with a set piece of their own, nodding home at the back post from a corner to bring Farsley back on terms - which was quite possibly undeserved.

The visitors almost led for the first time at the start of the second when Kian Scales unleashed a fierce dipping strike from outside the box which Joe Young did well to beat away.

Carlton Ubaezuonu also smashed an effort over for Farsley who were brighter after the interval.

Luke Burke runs down the wing for Telford attack (Ashley Griffiths)

At the other end, Daniels had an effort which hit the side netting, but in truth, it was the Yorkshire side who looked the more likely with Frank Mulhern pulling the strings at the top of the pitch.

Farsley were keen to shoot from distance, Mulhern the latest to aim, calling Young into action again to deny another dipping strike.

Wilkin brought on Prince Ekpolo for Robbie Evans to give the Bucks some extra legs in midfield with the visitors seemingly getting the better of their opponents in that department.

But the quality had dipped after the break for Telford, quite possibly the consequences of playing with 10 men for the majority of Saturday's game.

Mulhern was denied by Young, and the keeper was forced into a brilliant block inside his six-yard box following a scramble which looked like a certain goal.

In the four minutes added on, Mulhern shot narrowly wide as Bucks held on for a point which would do little to help their situation ominous league position.

Teams

Bucks: Young, Burke, Livingstone, Nolan, Flowers, Rowe, Daniels, Evans (Ekpolo 74), Gibson (91), Moore (Williams 56), Allen.

Subs: Piggott, Ekpolo, Salmon, Blissett, Williams.

Farsley: Dearnley, Turner, Butroid, Johnson, Butler, Allan, Scales, Atkinson, Ubaezuonu, Mulhern, Parkin (Syers 81).