Rejection does not deter Telford boss Kevin Wilkin

Kevin Wilkin (AFC Telford United Manager) clapping fans at the end of AFC Telford United's game.

The Bucks have been unable to move off the bottom of National League North despite improve form and performances under Wilkin.

The boss is constantly trying to evolve the squad he adopted from Paul Carden and has made several additions.

Wilkin said: “There are constant conversations and it doesn’t really stop, in teams I’ve been doing well in and teams doing not so well.

“It’s an ongoing situation, as a manager you never rest on your laurels, always ask what’s out there, if anything can come in and improve the group.

“If players become available we’ll throw our hat in the ring. The majority of times you’re not successful, but it’s not a reason to stop trying.”

n Telford have cancelled the contract of attacking midfielder Kobe Jae Chong by mutual consent.

Malaysian Chong was a summer recruit at the New Bucks Head following a successful trial under former boss Carden.