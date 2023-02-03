Fitness concerns for the Telford

Lewis Salmon

Kevin Wilkin is assessing the availability of midfielders Luke Rowe and Robbie Evans as well as loan pair, defender Josh O’Brien and striker Lewis Salmon.

Rowe (knee) and Salmon (ankle) were not involved in Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat at Chorley. They are pushing to be involved in the north east tomorrow and were looked at during training last night.

Salmon has been receiving treatment from his parent club, Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest. O’Brien and Evans did feature in the week but also have knocks.

Wilkin said: “There are one or two bumps and bruises, Luke Rowe didn’t play and was gutted to be out of the side, he’s got a bit of a knee issue.

“It’s ongoing, he’s rang this morning and says he’s desperate to get back in.

“We’ll have a look at him and see how he is, there’s an example of someone with great character to fight for the cause and help keep our status, which is fantastic.

“Robbie Evans is the same, he’s nursing a bit of a calf issue, he’s the same, characters that want to do their best for the club and everybody.

“We need characters like that, that want to be out there fighting for the shirt and badge.

“If we can get more of those on board it’ll see us in a better light.”

Telford were unbeaten in six, with one win and five draws, prior to Tuesday’s defeat in Chorley.

That reverse leads the Bucks 12 points from safety at the foot of National League North.