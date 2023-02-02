Kevin Wilkin: Joe Young playing a starring Telford role

Joe Young

The youngster joined Bucks from Wolves at the start of January on a loan deal that will see him feature for the Bucks until the end of the season.

Telford’s form has been much better of late, and their 1-0 defeat to Chorley on Tuesday night was their first loss in seven National League North matches.

And Young has been good since he arrived in Shropshire, with the boss keen to point out impressive performances.

He said: “Joe Young has been absolutely outstanding for us.

“His handling was exemplary, and he pulled off a couple of fantastic saves when he needed to, credit to the young man he has been a breath of fresh air for us.

“He has handled it really well, it is great to have him on board and hopefully we can try and progress his career.

“When he did have to pull off a save he was equal to it, we want players who can manage their role in that manner and then we have a chance in games.

“His handling was really solid in moments.”

Although the Bucks have only lost one game in their seven, they have also only managed to win one – with Wilkin’s men drawing six of these games.