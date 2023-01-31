Telford forward Byron Moore catches his manager's eye

Byron Moore (11) (AFC Telford United Midfielder) bringing the ball down the edge of the box (Pic: Kieren Griffin Photography).

The former Crewe Alexandra man started the first game of the Wilkin era, but soon found appearances hard to come by.

But in recent weeks the forward has caught the eye at the New Bucks Head and has played a big part in Telford’s six-match unbeaten run.

Wilkin said: “He is one of those I have not made it easy for him at the start (as he was left out of the side) and I hold my hands up for that.

“He has shown a great attitude, he is focused, he has kept his council and gone about things in the right way. He has been absolutely fantastic for us recently.

“He is a good football player, I know he is not as young as he once was, and perhaps it not quite as sprightly as he was, but he is still clearly, technically a good footballer.

“I love it when people have got a bit of grit and determination to prove me wrong, that is what it is all about.

“We need that kind of character in the group at the moment. He is a quiet character, but the way he is playing the game at the moment does the talking for me, and that is the most important thing.”

The Bucks travel to seventh-placed Chorley this evening as they bid to extend their unbeaten run in 2023 another game.