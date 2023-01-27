Telford's Rackeem Reid backed to bring competition for places

Rackeem Reid

The 26-year-old attacker this week penned a deal until the end of the season at the New Bucks Head and could make his debut at home to Southport in National League North tomorrow.

Reid is capable of playing on the flanks or as a centre-forward. Wilkin was keen to bolster his ranks with permanent signings, as opposed to loans, where he feels Telford are ‘top heavy’.

“He will give us options, he can play wide, he can play through the middle,” Wilkin said of his latest recruit. “He is another player that becomes our own and we are not so reliant on loans.

“It is important we have a nucleus of players that are our own and that should be supplemented as when.

“We are a little bit top-heavy with loans in an ideal world but that is where we find ourselves.”

Reid adds to options up front including recent Nottingham Forest loanee Lewis Salmon, Montel Gibson – who still has one match of his ban to serve – and Kai Williams. Jason Oswell (shoulder) is a long-term absentee following surgery.

“Hopefully, Rackeem comes in and does well for us, and continues to progress his career,” Wilkin added of the former Leamington and Stourbridge man.

“We need to create healthy competition, people must be pushing each other on. And those not in the XI trying to get into the team and equally those who are not in the 16 still trying to get into that and nail down a place.

“You need healthy competition and you need to work hard together.