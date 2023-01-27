Telford v Southport - Match preview

Robbie Evans gets into Bostons box to get a shot away.

The trip to King’s Lynn Town was called off due to the freezing cold temperatures, so Wilkin’s men have had 10 days to prepare for the clash with Southport, who sit 11th in the table.

Bucks have had a few injury scares though as Robbie Evans, who went off in the draw against Kettering with muscle tightness, did not train on Tuesday evening – and there are a few other members of the squad who are struggling with niggles.

He said: “Robbie Evans did not train on Tuesday night.

“He rested Saturday, so if there is something decent to come out of losing the game on Saturday it is probably that.

“Equally, Adam Livingstone and Luke Rowe did not train on Tuesday either. We are hoping, with the exception of Matty and Jason, we should be at a full complement of players.

“Luke has a bit of a tight hamstring, and Adam has a bit of a stiff back, I do not think they are anything major to worry about, but just as a precaution they missed training.”

A luxury the boss has not had too often since he came into the hot-seat in Shropshire is being able to field an unchanged side.

But he was able to do that in their last two games.

Last time out they earned a battling 1-1 draw with Kettering Town to continue their uplift in results and change in fortunes in the National League North.

That backed up a deserved 2-0 victory at Buxton – their first away from New Bucks Head in 784 days.

And Wilkin says that some better results of late have given everyone around Telford a sense of ‘optimism’ they can pick up more positive results. He said: “Being able to go into games now and almost field the same side, on a more regular basis, just feels so much better for everybody.

“The feeling within the group, you can sense there is more optimism within the group that we can win games. We can manage situations on an individual basis and on a collective basis.

“I would rather have played (against King’s Lynn) on Saturday – we now have to go there on a Tuesday, which is an inconvenience for all the players.

“It is not a short journey for anybody, and in midweek it makes it even more difficult, lads have got to arrange time off work and babysitters and whatever else, that is where it is.

“There are some positives to it, but equally, there are a few negatives.

“These things happen – the majority of the league was lost, so it is something you have to get on with and make the very best of.”