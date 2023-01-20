King's Lynn v Telford - Match preview

AFC Telford United players celebrate Robbie Evans (12) (AFC Telford United Midfielder) shot from 25 yards that finds the back of the net in the 42nd minute.

The Bucks are unbeaten in their last five National League North games, but remain rooted to the foot of the table having drawn four of those – including Tuesday’s 1-1 result at home to relegation rivals Kettering Town.

With a trip to leaders King’s Lynn Town next up tomorrow – should it beat the weather – Wilkin hopes to witness even more positives from his much-improved side.

“I think we are seeing the shoots of us hopefully being more consistent and harder to beat and we are seeing positive signs, Saturday will be a real challenge for us,” he said. “We have changed it around and brought some different players in, there are one or two tonight who are a little bit sulky because they think they should be in the side.

“There are not too many who can say they should be a fixture in the team, that is not taking anything away from some of the good attitudes they show but it is important they show a good attitude on matchday too, and understand and respect their team-mates in the side.”

A lack of a consistent XI has also hampered Bucks’ progress this season.

The line-up Wilkin selected for Tuesday’s draw with Kettering was the first time Telford had been unchanged since March last year.

“It certainly makes your life easier when you can pick back-to-back sides and even have a consistent 16 that you put out there,” he said. “As I have said before we have had far too much illness and injury at any given time to bring any momentum to the group and the team.

“Hopefully, we are physically in better shape than were a month ago or six weeks ago.

“We must live right and manage ourselves right now, we have a massive game on Saturday at King’s Lynn, which won’t be easy as they are the league leaders. But we go there with respect and no fear.”

A calf problem for Robbie Evans makes it doubtful Wilkin will be able to do the same again in Norfolk tomorrow.

The Linnets were relegated from the National League last season, but have started well this campaign to sit top of the pile – level on points with AFC Fylde.

Wilkin said: “I have played them once already as manager of Brackley Town), they are a former club and I understand the threats they carry.

“They are full-time and they will have high energy levels and a real degree of quality in there, with a midfield three who are arguably as good as you are going to get at this level.

“I think they have injuries to one or two crucial players, and our background will be done on them, but equally, it is about what we can do and how we can impose ourselves on the game, however that looks.”

He added: “It is difficult when you come up against full-time teams, the intensity of which they can play, and move the ball.