Kevin Wilkin: Telford cutting out individual mistakes

Kevin Wilkin (AFC Telford United Manager)clapping fans after beating Banbury 2-1.

The Bucks got their first win away from home in 784 days on Saturday when they beat fellow relegation rivals Buxton 2-0 on the road.

And, in truth, their form has been much better of late after they got three battling draws over the festive period – twice against promotion hopefuls Chester and once against Spennymoor Town – before going one step further on Saturday to get all three points.

Wilkin said: “We have been really guilty of making some horrendous errors, individually, that have really cost us.

“We have had some glaring moments that have cost us, but over this little period, we have largely eradicated those bad moments.

“We have not gifted the opposition easy leads, we have not done that we have made people work harder to score against us.”

Last week Wilkin had urged his players to score more goals to give them more comfortable leads in games which is something they did on Saturday. And the boss says they have also started to have better moments in the opponents’ half too – which is another reason their form has picked up.

He said: “Equally, we have come up with big moments in front of goal and we have continued to show an improved level of intensity in our game. That needs to be the case again. We do not want all the good work of Saturday to be undone with a poor result.

“There is that expectation, and it feels like there is more positive energy within the group at the moment.