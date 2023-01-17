Notification Settings

AFC Telford boss Kevin Wilkin: 'Tinge of disappointment' after draw

By Ollie Westbury

Kevin Wilkin said there was a 'tinge of disappointment' after his AFC Telford United side were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Kettering Town.

Kevin Wilkin
Kevin Wilkin

Sam Bennett gave the visitors the lead in the 17th minute, but then Robbie Evans scored just before the break to fire the Bucks level.

And the Telford United boss said after the good run they are on his side were greedy for more.

He said: "At home, it is not the worst result in the world.

"When you look at where we have been to where we are now.

"I am greedy and saw this as an opportunity to go and get another three points on the back of another solid display at Buxton on Saturday.

"So there is a tinge of disappointment that we have not won the game, we looked the more likely in the second and could not find that moment."

Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

