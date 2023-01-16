Kevin Wilkin: Away win ‘a monkey off Bucks’ backs’

Kevin Wilkin (AFC Telford United Manager)

Goals from the on-loan duo of defender Josh O’Brien and forward Lewis Salmon meant the Bucks collected three points on the road for this first time in 37 matches, a run stretching back to November 2020.

Although Wilkin was well aware of the symbolic significance of the win, he was keen to ensure the result was seen as a beginning, and not an end.

“The stigma of not winning away for so long means this is hopefully a monkey off our back now and we can look forward,” said the boss.

“It’s important that we enjoy today’s result, but we understand that off the back off what we’ve done today, Tuesday is now really, really important to us and will be the measure of how big this result could be.”

The Bucks entertain another bottom-four side at the New Buck’s Head tomorrow, when Kettering Town are their visitors, and although looking ahead, Wilkin wasn’t so focused as to not enjoy the moment, although his delight was more for others:

“I’m delighted for all the fans that have travelled with us and continue to stay behind us.

“They deserve it more than anybody.