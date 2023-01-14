Notification Settings

Former Telford keeper Joe Bursik set for Club Brugge move

By Lewis CoxAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

Former AFC Telford United loan goalkeeper Joe Bursik is set to swap Stoke City for the Champions League with a move to Belgium.

Former Telford goalkeeper Josef Bursik (Mike Sheridan)
Bursik, 22, is having a medical at Club Brugge, under the new management of former Bournemouth and Fulham boss Scott Parker.

The one-time New Bucks Head loanee will go straight into Brugge’s squad for the Champions League knockout stages, which begin next month.

Bursik has made 50 league appearances for Stoke having enjoyed spells as the No.1 choice between the sticks in the Potteries.

But Irishman Jack Bonham has been first choice for Alex Neil of late.

Bursik, an under-17 World Cup winner with England and holder of 10 under-21 caps, made 17 appearances on loan for Telford in the 2018/19 season under Gavin Cowan, who said the teen would become a ‘very good goalkeeper’.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

