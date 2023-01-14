Former Telford keeper Joe Bursik set for Club Brugge move

Bursik, 22, is having a medical at Club Brugge, under the new management of former Bournemouth and Fulham boss Scott Parker.
The one-time New Bucks Head loanee will go straight into Brugge’s squad for the Champions League knockout stages, which begin next month.
Bursik has made 50 league appearances for Stoke having enjoyed spells as the No.1 choice between the sticks in the Potteries.
But Irishman Jack Bonham has been first choice for Alex Neil of late.
Bursik, an under-17 World Cup winner with England and holder of 10 under-21 caps, made 17 appearances on loan for Telford in the 2018/19 season under Gavin Cowan, who said the teen would become a ‘very good goalkeeper’.