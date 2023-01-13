Notification Settings

Telford sign Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Salmon

By Lewis CoxAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Last Updated: Comments

AFC Telford United hope to have added a much-needed boost to their frontline with the loan of Nottingham Forest frontman Lewis Salmon.

New Bucks Head
The 21-year-old City Ground prospect has checked in at the New Bucks Head on a temporary deal until the end of the National League North season.

He could make his Bucks bow as Kevin Wilkin’s side look to build on three draws in a row at Buxton tomorrow.

Salmon, who scored once in eight outings on loan at Alfreton in National North last term, has been a regular for Forest’s under-21s in Premier League 2, the main academy league, this season. He has four goals in 12 games.

Telford remain without long-term injury victim Jason Oswell (shoulder), while fellow striker Montel Gibson’s three-match ban begins this weekend.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

