Telford sign Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Salmon

New Bucks Head

The 21-year-old City Ground prospect has checked in at the New Bucks Head on a temporary deal until the end of the National League North season.

He could make his Bucks bow as Kevin Wilkin’s side look to build on three draws in a row at Buxton tomorrow.

Salmon, who scored once in eight outings on loan at Alfreton in National North last term, has been a regular for Forest’s under-21s in Premier League 2, the main academy league, this season. He has four goals in 12 games.