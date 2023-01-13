Buxton v Telford: Bucks are improving but they need to add goals

Jordan Piggott (AFC Telford United Defender) at AFC Telford United preseason Training

The Bucks have had a difficult season to date, only winning two of their National League North matches, and they sit rock bottom of the table.

But they have shown promising signs of late and although they have not won, they have become considerably harder to beat, getting two draws against promotion hopefuls Chester over the festive period.

After backing that up with a draw last weekend against Spennymoor Town, Kevin Wilkin said his side’s fitness level and concentration levels may be the reason they have not managed to hold on and he has urged his players to get more than one goal to give them a more comfortable margin.

“The two go hand-in-hand,” he said about fitness and concentration. “Strong concentration levels are born off the back of being really strong physically. Those two are the same for me.

“You have to have high energy levels that will lead to high concentration levels. This gives you that physical ability when you are squeezed and put under the pump, which will happen in games.

“Whether it is in games or at the end of matches, we found that was the case at the end of Chester.

“Losing players and getting sent off did not help, but the way we stuck together was a real positive. Against Spennymoor, we know we need to go and score more than one goal in the game.

“That does not happen often enough for us now, and that is another little target where if we would have scored another goal, and there were moments when we could of.

“At that stage, if you have that two-goal cushion it allows moments to happen, but you still come out with the three points.

“That is the next stepping stone that we need to move towards. It won’t just happen, but we have to realise we are desperate for points.

“They have been cup finals for a long while.”

In terms of team news for the clash, Jamie Allen is set to be assessed ahead of the game. He has been missing with Covid.

Wilkin said they are going to check there is no serious lung infection, but 27-year-old former Halifax Town man has not trained for a couple of weeks.

The Bucks boss said having Allen back in and around the group would be a real ‘positive’ for his side.

The squad for tomorrow could also see the return of Jordan Piggott, who has had a knee problem. He trained fully on Tuesday.

And the Bucks are also hopeful Robbie Evans could be back in training before Saturday and perhaps involved, and Byron Moore the same.

Telford have not won on the road for more than two years, but a win on Saturday, against relegation rivals Buxton, could be further evidence they are taking steps in the right direction.