Kevin Wilkin rues Telford dropped points

Kevin Wilkin (AFC Telford United Manager) clapping fans at the end of AFC Telford United's game.

Harry Flowers, Bucks captain for the day, opened the scoring early in the second half, but Glen Taylor smashed in an equaliser from a free-kick within 15 minutes, and from then on, the visitors looked the likely victors, which disappointed Wilkin:

“I think after we’d scored, we didn’t purposely sit back but we ended up dropping further and deeper and allowed them space and time in front of us. We really needed to sustain the pressure in that period and to try and to try and take the game away from them, but credit to Spennymoor, they have come here and have battled hard for a point.”

Wilkin had to shuffle his pack once again, unable to play a consistent starting eleven due to injuries. Robbie Evans and Byron Moore both missed the game, and the return of loan signings George Burroughs, Adam Senior and Abdi Sharif to their parent clubs meant further changes.

Joe Young, taken on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, started in goal, and left wing-back Adam Livingston caught the eye with an assured bow in the club’s colours:

Wilkin said “The two new lads have come in and acquitted themselves really well. Joe looked very assured, and Adam’s come in and provided some excellent moments. The ball for the goal was fantastic, and it’s great that we switched play from one side to the other. He’s put it into a great area, and it’s a great finish from Harry, so I’m delighted with that.”

Wilkin reiterated the ‘work in progress’ signs remain firmly in place, however:

“There were times through the game where we needed to manage the ball better. There were too many times today where we were that little bit loose, and lacked concentration. Hopefully we are becoming harder to beat; there are positives, but I’m under no illusions that we do need to start winning games.”