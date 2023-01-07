Notification Settings

Harry Flowers shining for boss Telford boss Kevin Wilkin

By Paul Jenkins

AFC Telford manager Kevin Wilkin has praised defender Harry Flowers for some recent good performances and believes he has ‘matured’ as a player.

The centre-back has been the subject of criticism from the terraces as Telford’s season has floundered, but has put in some recent good performances as the Bucks look to make progress in the second half of the campaign.

Wilkin said of the 26-year-old: “Harry has been excellent lately and has added consistency to his game which we need from all the players.

“He needs to focus on that as well as the other things vital to a footballer such as concentration at all times and fitness.

“He has the ability no doubt about that and I think the fans are beginning to see and recognise that more now with his recent form and performances.”

