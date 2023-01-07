Harry Flowers shining for boss Telford boss Kevin Wilkin

Harry Flowers

The centre-back has been the subject of criticism from the terraces as Telford’s season has floundered, but has put in some recent good performances as the Bucks look to make progress in the second half of the campaign.

Wilkin said of the 26-year-old: “Harry has been excellent lately and has added consistency to his game which we need from all the players.

“He needs to focus on that as well as the other things vital to a footballer such as concentration at all times and fitness.