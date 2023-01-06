Telford v Spennymoor: Kevin Wilkin hoping that Bucks’ home bounce will pay off

Ex-Hednesford man Adam Livingstone, left, could make his Bucks debut

The Bucks return to home territory to take on Spennymoor Town tomorrow (3pm) and Wilkin is hoping his team have developed a tough edge to their game.

Spennymoor are in 14th position, both they and Telford having played exactly half of their league games in the National League North.

Wilkin was encouraged by Telford’s performances in the two games against promotion-chasing Chester over Christmas where The Bucks got two points.

He said: “I know we need the wins now but we weren’t far away, the same as at Bradford before Christmas and I feel the squad are getting there

“They are buying into becoming fitter by taking part in sessions around this because that is an important factor if you are going to win a game, you have to be able to go for the 90 minutes and since I came in the levels of fitness are looking better.

“That is the same with concentration, two often since I have been here we have switched off at times and even at this level of football you will get punished if you do.”

Wilking praised his side for their efforts over the festive period.

He said: “It was two decent results against Chester who are in the play-off positions and while of course I would have liked to have turned at least one into a win, the basis of a good performance and team in both games was there.”

Spennymoor won both their games against Blyth Spartans over Christmas and go into the game unbeaten in three games.

In Jason Ainsley they have one of the longest-serving managers in English football over two spells.

He was in charge from 2006-2020 and won 11 trophies, guiding Spennymoor to the National League North. In October last year, he returned to the club until the end of this season.

Wilkin said: “In Jason they have someone who knows the club and knows the division inside out – he is a good manager, but I am hoping the home bounce, a healthy crowd and a renewed fighting spirit will see us win our first game of the year.”

Telford will be without three of their loan players who have gone back to their parent clubs. Defender Adam Senior has returned to Bolton ahead of an expected move to another club, centre-half George Burroughs has returned to Coventry and midfielder Abdi Sharif to Wigan.

Defender Adam Livingstone has come in from Hednesford until the end of the season