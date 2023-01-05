AFC Telford United sign Hednesford's Adam Livingstone with three leaving

Adam Livingstone

The 24-year-old Scottish born left back comes in from Hednesford Town in the Southern League Premier but has extensive experience in his native country, having played for Motherwell. East Fife, Morton and Clyde.

He will be available for the home game against Spennymoor Town where Telford will hope to build on two draws against Chester over the festive period by returning to the New Bucks Head with a win in front of the home fans.

The Bucks have lost three of their loan signings, with Adam Senior going back to Bolton, George Burroughs to Coventry and Abdi Sharif who has returned to Wigan.

it leaves Telford short on numbers but boss Kevin Wilkin has been cheered by the team’s performances over Christmas.

He said: “It was a couple of draws which we would obviously have liked to be turned into victories but it is a start, albeit we do need to get those wins to get us up the table.

Wilkin said he was after a number of players to replace the loanees who have left but said it was difficult to get players to come to Telford with the team in its current position.