Drink driver, 50, who was more than twice the limit in Wellington is handed road ban
A drink driver who was more than twice the limit when caught in Telford has been banned from the road for two years.
Brett Dixon, aged 50, was seen driving an MG in Wrekin Road, Wellington, on May 2 this year and was stopped.
A breath test showed he had 96 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit in England and Wales is 35mcg.