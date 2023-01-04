Notification Settings

AFC Telford United defender Adam Senior to return to parent club Bolton

AFC Telford United

AFC Telford United defender Adam Senior has returned to his parent club Bolton Wanderers at the end of his loan – despite Bucks being keen to extend his stay.

Adam Senior (2) (AFC Telford United Defender on loan from Bolton Wanderers)) running down the wing being pressured by Kidderminster Harriers Jack Bearne.
The 20-year-old made nine appearances for Telford in almost two months in Shropshire, playing seven times in the National League North and twice in the FA Trophy.

The club were keen to keep Senior after the positive impression he has made since his arrival, and with the club’s results starting to look as if they are turning a corner.

Over the Christmas period, Kevin Wilkin’s side put in some battling performances against Chester to secure two draws against a side that has been in impressive form and is pushing for promotion.

The Bucks host Spennymoor Town on Saturday.

