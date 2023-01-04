AFC Telford United defender Adam Senior to return to parent club Bolton

Adam Senior (2) (AFC Telford United Defender on loan from Bolton Wanderers)) running down the wing being pressured by Kidderminster Harriers Jack Bearne.

The 20-year-old made nine appearances for Telford in almost two months in Shropshire, playing seven times in the National League North and twice in the FA Trophy.

The club were keen to keep Senior after the positive impression he has made since his arrival, and with the club’s results starting to look as if they are turning a corner.

Over the Christmas period, Kevin Wilkin’s side put in some battling performances against Chester to secure two draws against a side that has been in impressive form and is pushing for promotion.