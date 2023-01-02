Kevin Wilkin not bothered by Telford criticism

Kevin Wilkin (AFC Telford United Manager) - Kieran Griffin

Defender Harry Flowers had given the Bucks a 27th-minute lead, after which the high-flying hosts struggled to break down an obdurate Bucks defensive display, which incorporated some textbook ‘game management’.

“I’ve been on the receiving end of that in many games,” he said. “It can be frustrating, and it’s not always the greatest spectacle, but the most important thing for us is to win games, however that looks.

“It’s about finding a way to win games. Sometimes it has to happen – we need to continue to grind and to earn the right and that’s where we find ourselves at the moment.

“In the coming weeks and months, we’d like to be more progressive and to play to a faster tempo, and to put more points on the board.”

Telford were eventually forced to settle for a point having gone down to nine men after red cards for Montel Gibson and Adam Senior – the former dismissed for an alleged elbow and the latter for a second booking picked up for time-wasting late on.

Of Gibson’s dismissal, Wilkin said: “Away from home in front of a strong and passionate home crowd, we all know what the referee is going to do in that position. He (Gibson) has allowed the referee to make a decision.