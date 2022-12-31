AFC Telford United looking at Premier League loans

Kevin Wilkin (AFC Telford United Manager) clapping fans at the end of AFC Telford United's game.

The opening of the January transfer window has opened up “one or two” possibilities for the struggling Bucks, who are also keen to extend the loan stay of Bolton defender Adam Senior.

But Wilkin’s preference is to bring in players on permanent deals as he looks to strengthen his squad for a survival push in National League North.

He explained: “The opening of the window does affect us. The younger players at Premier League clubs on pro contracts can only operate window to window.

“We have spoken to several Premier League clubs who can’t loan outside the window. There will hopefully be one or two options where we can tap into that.