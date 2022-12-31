Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

AFC Telford United looking at Premier League loans

By Matt MaherAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

Boss Kevin Wilkin has spoken to Premier League clubs about loaning players to AFC Telford next month but would ideally like to make permanent signings.

Kevin Wilkin (AFC Telford United Manager) clapping fans at the end of AFC Telford United's game.
Kevin Wilkin (AFC Telford United Manager) clapping fans at the end of AFC Telford United's game.

The opening of the January transfer window has opened up “one or two” possibilities for the struggling Bucks, who are also keen to extend the loan stay of Bolton defender Adam Senior.

But Wilkin’s preference is to bring in players on permanent deals as he looks to strengthen his squad for a survival push in National League North.

He explained: “The opening of the window does affect us. The younger players at Premier League clubs on pro contracts can only operate window to window.

“We have spoken to several Premier League clubs who can’t loan outside the window. There will hopefully be one or two options where we can tap into that.

“Ideally I would like to bring in one or two players of our own, as it gives you a stronger feeling in the group. The problem with loan players is they can go back at any stage.”

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News