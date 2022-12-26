Matty Brown to spend another fortnight out for Telford

Matty Brown

The commanding centre half has not featured since the late defeat 2-1 to Kidderminster Harriers back in November, initially, that was down to illness but Kevin Wilkin revealed Brown has a groin problem.

He said: “He has needed a scan, there is an issue in his groin.

“We now know this and we know how to treat it and get him fit and available for us at the earliest opportunity.

“He still maybe a few weeks away but at least we know what it is.

“We have an idea how we need to treat that now.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Luke Rowe is in contention to make his first appearance for the club on Boxing Day against Chester, Wilkin is hopeful Bucks can help the defensive midfielder as he is on an ‘upward curve’.

He did not feature in midweek against Solihull Moors as he was cup-tied.

“He will enter the calculations for the Boxing Day game which is great, we are keen to get him in there,” the boss continued.

“He has worked with us, and we want to see him get on the field and show what he is all

about.

“He has good organisation skills, he is honest and he can pass the ball well.

“Hopefully we can continue to develop him, he has played at the level below for a little while now, and we think he is on that upward curve in his career.