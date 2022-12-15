AFC Telford United and Solihull Moors in FA Trophy delay talks

AFC Telford won a memorable FA Trophy quarter-final at Solihull in 2018/19 - TELFORD COPYRIGHT MIKE SHERIDAN

The Bucks are set to head to The ARMCO Arena, Damson Park, on Saturday for a 3pm kick-off but the knockout clash could be in doubt due to the big freeze that has hit the United Kingdom.

Forecasts are, however, set to improve into the weekend and it is thought the tie would have more chance of taking place 24 hours later, on Sunday.

Telford and their National League hosts are understood to be in discussion with each other, as well as the FA, about delaying the tie and it is believed there is a good chance of that outcome at 3pm Sunday.