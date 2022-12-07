Kevin Wilkin senses an improvement with Telford

Kevin Wilkin

The Bucks have not won a game away from home for more than two years, and the 1-0 defeat has made the position in the National League North even more perilous – being 11 points adrift of 20th-placed Buxton.

Wilkin’s side went into the game buoyed by their first league win under the boss on Saturday when they beat Banbury 2-1, and they put in a good showing in Yorkshire despite the defeat.

He said: “We really felt there was an opportunity to build on what we did on Saturday, and when you don’t, and you lose by an odd moment in the game it is disappointing. I feel that we are getting closer to where we want to be, clearly there are still strides to make.

“But in the first half, we were excellent, so it is a kick in the teeth, but they kept going and forced issues.

“It is disappointing we have not taken something out of the game.

“I thought we were worth at least a draw, and we should really have won the game if we would have taken our chances.

“We created lots of chances in that first half and some good half chances. We looked really comfortable in the game – we were the dominant side in the first half.