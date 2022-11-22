Telford's Jason Oswell big doubt with another frustrating setback

Jason Oswell (9) (AFC Telford United Striker) receiving the ball to beak down the wing.

The striker’s injury-hit campaign took another frustrating turn on Saturday despite the Bucks’ late FA Trophy success as he was forced off with a dislocated shoulder, which required pain relief and hospital treatment. The 30-year-old struggled to recover from a niggling calf injury during pre-season and is doubtful as National League North action resumes for Kevin Wilkin’s basement boys against 15th-placed Kidderminster Harriers, who have slumped down the standings after four league defeats on the spin.

Wilkin said: “I feel for Jason, his season has been very much stop-start, and he hasn’t played the minutes he would have wished liked to have done.

“It’s another setback for him, and for us. We know he’s a good goalscorer, and when it happens to you a couple of times in the season it can be difficult to swallow, but he’s a good professional and he’ll get through it.”

The Bucks and Harriers both took a crumb of comfort from 2-1 FA Trophy victories on Saturday. Like Telford, Russ Penn’s men won through after fighting back from behind.