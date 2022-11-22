Notification Settings

Telford's Jason Oswell big doubt with another frustrating setback

By Lewis Cox

AFC Telford United are unlikely to call on Jason Oswell for the home clash with Kidderminster Harriers tonight.

Jason Oswell (9) (AFC Telford United Striker) receiving the ball to beak down the wing.
The striker’s injury-hit campaign took another frustrating turn on Saturday despite the Bucks’ late FA Trophy success as he was forced off with a dislocated shoulder, which required pain relief and hospital treatment. The 30-year-old struggled to recover from a niggling calf injury during pre-season and is doubtful as National League North action resumes for Kevin Wilkin’s basement boys against 15th-placed Kidderminster Harriers, who have slumped down the standings after four league defeats on the spin.

Wilkin said: “I feel for Jason, his season has been very much stop-start, and he hasn’t played the minutes he would have wished liked to have done.

“It’s another setback for him, and for us. We know he’s a good goalscorer, and when it happens to you a couple of times in the season it can be difficult to swallow, but he’s a good professional and he’ll get through it.”

The Bucks and Harriers both took a crumb of comfort from 2-1 FA Trophy victories on Saturday. Like Telford, Russ Penn’s men won through after fighting back from behind.

Telford remain 12 points adrift of safety and Wilkin is aware that a turnaround must start swiftly. Tonight’s hosts will assess the fitness of midfielder Robbie Evans (bronchitis) and winger Devarn Green (dead leg) for the important clash.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

