Injuries pile on problems as Telford seek a way out

Kade Craig(AFC Telford United Defender on loan from Shrewsbury Town) gets the ball in defence.

The Bucks are currently nine points adrift of Farsley Celtic, who coincidently, are the team occupying the spot above the relegation zone.

It is Telford’s second ‘six-pointer’ in the space of three days – after they were soundly beaten by rivals Blyth Spartans on Saturday.

With each passing game, the Bucks fall further and further behind – and they simply have to start winning.

The boss says he has to get the players to pick their heads up and think positively.

He said: “It is not easy, make no bones about it.

“We need to come together and see tonight as a real opportunity for each and everyone one of us.

“We need to galvanise one another and continue to show that positive attitude. I get frustrated the same as everybody else, but you have to keep believing you are doing the right things.

“We have a lot of young players in the group at the moment, while it is not ideal to be learning in this situation, they will learn, and eventually they will be really solid players for it, but at the moment it is tough in a difficult situation.”

Telford are not being helped by serious injury problems at the moment.

Luke Pilling, Matt Brown, Liam Nolan, Kade Craig and Kai Williams are all missing through injury.

And the boss provided an update on their fitness ahead of the clash.

He said: “Kade is going back to the hospital to get a check on his shoulder, so we will find out soon.

“It is highly unlikely he will be available tomorrow, and even Saturday may come too soon.

“All the other lads are going to be highly doubtful for tomorrow night.

“That position has not improved so it is frustrating and difficult because they are all key players within this group.”

The team have lost all four of the league clashes under their new boss.

“I knew it was a really tough job coming in here,” he said when asked if the job is proving to be harder than he thought.

“I understand in certain areas, we have not made progress.

“I think it is more challenging when you lose the key players that you do, I think if we would have had them available for every game, I am pretty sure we would have had some points on the board by now.

“When you haven’t won away from home in two years that is not an easy job to turn around in a week or a month.

“There is a whole lot more that needs fixing, and that is what we are attempting to do.”

Farsley have conceded almost as many goals as Telford this season, so that could be an area Wilkin’s side could look to exploit.