AFC Telford target double swoop

Manager Paul Carden hopes to have completed a latest swoop before tomorrow night's pre-season friendly against League One neighbours Shrewsbury Town at the New Bucks Head.

The addition is believed to be an attack-minded midfield player who can add more offensive threat in the opposition's penalty area for the Bucks.

Telford, meanwhile, also want to pursue a move for a fellow trialist who caught the eye in the 2-1 victory over Midland League Premier Division hosts Whitchurch Alport on Saturday.

Carden said on the signing Telford hope to have wrapped up, who was not involved at Whitchurch: "There's another player that we're close to doing a deal with and will hopefully be done before the game tomorrow.

"He's a more attack-minded player."

One unnamed trialist, however, did feature for the full 90 minutes at KMJ Mortgages Stadium and impressed with his technical ability and willingness to attack from an advanced midfield role.

He showed impressive guile, was nimble and very fleet-footed. The midfielder tested new Alport goalkeeper Ash Rawlins from distance and shot off target.

Carden said: "He's somebody we're keen to get something sorted with.

"He's a young lad, got a lot of ability and can play different roles in midfield. I think he can get goals.

"I think he's got great ability with his feet to get out of tight spots and higher up the pitch, around the edge of the box, that will be telling.

"We have enough midfielders who I would call 'behind the ball midfielders', we need that creativity and attacking drive.

"He's someone we're keen to do something with."

Telford's four new additions this summer are Prince Ekpolo, Josh Dugmore, Matty Brown and Nathan Blissett.

Brown and Blissett started at Alport. The former was a commanding presence as he played 90 minutes and former Solihull, Kidderminster and Maidenhead striker Blissett, was highly impressive with some very deft touches despite his 6ft 5ins frame.