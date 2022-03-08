Pacy attacker Devarn Green speeds into AFC Telford United

Green, 25, is a forward player who spent the first half of the season playing for the League Two Iron before his release at the end of January.
The pacy attacker, who can play centrally or wide, enjoyed significant Football League experience with his previous club, for whom he made more than 50 appearances in the fourth tier.
Green, who also played for Tranmere, enjoyed an impressive stint at Stourport between 2018 and 2020, where his lightning displays caught the eye of onlookers.
The former Burton and Blackburn youth player made 20 appearances in all competitions for struggling Scunthorpe this term.
He arrives at Paul Carden’s National League North Telford to bolster the frontline with Kai Williams set for a lengthy spell out. Carden is keen to further add to the squad prior to Saturday’s trip to Brackley.