AFC Telford United boss Paul Carden backs stopper Luke Pilling to have big future

Carden backs new Bucks keeper to have a big future

Pilling, 24, checked in on a permanent deal from step three Stafford Rangers in the week and is expected to hold down a place at Telford’s new No.1, ousting predecessor Russ Griffiths.

The Birkenhead-born shot-stopper came through the youth ranks at boyhood club Tranmere Rovers, where he earned a burgeoning reputation and became a Welsh under-21 international and even trained with the senior squad.

“Definitely (he has a bright future). He was with the full Welsh squad a couple of years ago. He was highly regarded,” Carden said of Pilling, who is expected to build on Tuesday’s debut against leaders Gateshead today.

“I know when I was at Tranmere there was a lot of interest in him that wasn’t materialised for one reason or another.

“He’s 24 now, but his career age is probably 21 with where he’s been. There’s a lot of football in him, he’s certainly got the attributes to use this platform now to kick on and get back to where he was or even beyond that.”

Carden added: “I’ve known Luke since he was a young lad. He was probably at Tranmere at least a year too long. He should’ve got out to play football. That was always my advice. He’s basically had a pause in his career whereas this season he’s gone to Stafford and played more or less every game, they’ve conceded one of the fewest in that division, he’s kept one of the highest number of clean sheets.