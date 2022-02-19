Paul Carden: Telford had to move quickly to snap up Byron Moore

Byron Moore of Plymouth Argyle and Shaun Whalley of Shrewsbury Town.

Versatile Moore, 33, a veteran of almost 500 Football League appearances, agreed to join the Bucks in a high-profile capture for the club last week, following the player’s short and difficult spell at National League Torquay.

Moore, who is from Crewe, signed on the dotted line barely 24 hours after Telford boss Carden learned of his availability.

And the Bucks chief revealed he gleaned glowing references from Preston boss Ryan Lowe, who managed the former Crewe, Port Vale and Bristol City wideman at Plymouth, as well as current Pilgrims boss Steven Schumacher. Moore made 38 appearances in League One for Argyle just last season.

Versatile

“Byron is somebody who can play either side, as a forward, a wing-back, he’s very versatile in that sense and gives us great options,” Carden said.

“I was delighted to get it over the line, but it was something that was put to me the day before he signed.

“It was literally that quick, somebody said to me he was available and once I found it out I phoned him up, invited him in to meet me in training that night and on the Friday we got him signed.

“He wanted to get closer (to Crewe), he’d had his spell at Plymouth and came to the end, he went to Torquay and didn’t have a great experience for one reason or another. It was important we moved quickly when he came available because I knew he wouldn’t be on the market for very long.”

Moore is the latest in some recruits with strong Football League pedigree at Telford this season. Fellow experienced additions such as ex-Fleetwood defender Nathan Pond and former Portsmouth and Doncaster winger Kyle Bennett spent a brief period at the club but neither moves worked out for either party.

Carden added: “That’s why we’ve signed him, to give us that experience in the final third, to give us that pace and guile.

“He’s sharp, quick, people have spoken really highly about him, Ryan Lowe his old manager, Schuey who’s now the manager there, both spoke so highly of him.

“When people like them endorse players they’ve worked with, we know we’re getting a good player and character as well.”

Fellow new Bucks recruit, 23-year-old Guinea-born former Leicester youngster Lamine Sherif – who arrived at the same time as Moore – could make his full debut at AFC Fylde today, with key midfielder Liam Nolan – a loanee from the Coasters – unable to play against his parent club.

“Lamine is a central midfielder that can play all the roles and tactical positions playing in central mid,” Carden explained.

“He can play as a holder, a box-to-box or a more attacking, advanced midfielder.

“Of course (I hope they come in and step up) – that’s the way it is.