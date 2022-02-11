Notification Settings

AFC Telford United bolster squad with double capture

By Jonny Drury

AFC Telford United have announced the double capture of free agents Lamine Sherif and Byron Moore.

Byron Moore of Bristol Rovers .

Paul Carden has already added a number of loan additions to his side - and is now further bolstering his squad for the Bucks' relegation battle.

Midfielder Sherif, 23, began his career at Leicester City and remained at the club until 29 - when he signed a two year deal with League One Accrington Stanley.

He turned out two times for Stanley - before signing for Kettering Town earlier this season and after just nine appearances he has now penned a deal with the Bucks on non-contract terms.

And joining him at the club is 33-year-old experience forward Byron Moore.

The wide man, who came through the youth ranks at Crewe made his name at Gresty Road - turning out more than 260 times for the club.

He then joined a solid career in the EFL with Port Vale, Bristol Rovers, Bury and Plymouth - before signing for National League side Torquay United last summer.

After just a handful of appearances he has left the club and penned a deal with the Bucks until the end of the season.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

