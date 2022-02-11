AFC Telford United bolster squad with double capture

Byron Moore of Bristol Rovers .

Paul Carden has already added a number of loan additions to his side - and is now further bolstering his squad for the Bucks' relegation battle.

Midfielder Sherif, 23, began his career at Leicester City and remained at the club until 29 - when he signed a two year deal with League One Accrington Stanley.

He turned out two times for Stanley - before signing for Kettering Town earlier this season and after just nine appearances he has now penned a deal with the Bucks on non-contract terms.

And joining him at the club is 33-year-old experience forward Byron Moore.

The wide man, who came through the youth ranks at Crewe made his name at Gresty Road - turning out more than 260 times for the club.

He then joined a solid career in the EFL with Port Vale, Bristol Rovers, Bury and Plymouth - before signing for National League side Torquay United last summer.