Theo Streete back as AFC Telford United hit the road

By Matt Maher

AFC Telford United are set to welcome defender Theo Streete back to their pack for tomorrow’s trip to Chester.

Theo Streete heads clear for Telford. Pic:Kieren Griffin
Paul Carden’s men begin 2022 with the short trip to Cheshire for the reverse clash of the Boxing Day fixture won 3-1 by visitors Chester at the New Bucks Head.

Telford, though, have been boosted by the return to availability of centre-half Streete, 34, for the clash.

Experienced Streete, a consistent performer since Carden’s November appointment, missed the Chester defeat and dramatic midweek Leamington draw after testing positive for Covid-19 over the festive period but has now served his isolation.

Carden should also have assistant Carl Baker, 39, to call on after a midweek rest. The Bucks are monitoring Dom McHale’s stomach complaint.

