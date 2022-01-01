Theo Streete back as AFC Telford United hit the road

Theo Streete heads clear for Telford. Pic:Kieren Griffin

Paul Carden’s men begin 2022 with the short trip to Cheshire for the reverse clash of the Boxing Day fixture won 3-1 by visitors Chester at the New Bucks Head.

Telford, though, have been boosted by the return to availability of centre-half Streete, 34, for the clash.

Experienced Streete, a consistent performer since Carden’s November appointment, missed the Chester defeat and dramatic midweek Leamington draw after testing positive for Covid-19 over the festive period but has now served his isolation.