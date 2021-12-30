Paul Carden insists AFC Telford United won't throw in the towel

Telford Physio Adam Paget and AFC Telford Manager Paul Carden walking in at half time.

Despite fighting back in the closing minutes to earn a 2-2 draw at Leamington on Tuesday, the Bucks are now four points behind second-bottom Blyth Spartans.

Some Telford fans have openly expressed their worry that their team is doomed, but Carden disagrees.

He said: “There’s over half the season to play, so throwing in the towel is something that’ll never happen; not with me, not with the staff we have and certainly not with the players, it’s too early to even suggest or talk that way.

“We know what we have to do, we know what it’s going to take and we’re working to do that.

“The lads are still going, still trying, and at times they’re showing the quality they’ve got.

“It’s just that little bit of confidence that it takes to bring that out.”

Carden, who joined from Warrington Town last month, also felt the Bucks got the rub of the green at long last against Leamington, but also believes it wasn’t entirely down to luck that they got their rewards.

He said: “Against Chester, they’re making blocks and it’s hitting them in the face.

“We’ve had a shot from the edge of the box and it’s hit Ozzie (Jason Oswell) running across and you’re thinking ‘Oh God, we’re even hitting our own players now’, but fair play to the lads, they have kept going; they kept going to the end and the substitutes have made a big impact when they came on

.”