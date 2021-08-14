Gavin Cowan: Elliott Durrell ‘a breath of fresh air’ for AFC Telford

Elliott Durrell.

The Shropshire-born man signed for the Bucks this season following his release from Wrexham and rejoins the club after coming through the youth ranks at AFC Telford more than a decade ago.

The 31-year-old attacker returns after winning the National League with Macclesfield Town in 2018, and has also played influential roles with Chester and Altrincham.

And Cowan has shared his excitement about the midfielder’s return: “Elliott has just been a breath of fresh air around the place. His attitude and application of being really infectious, he’s an absolute winner, desperate to win.

“We need to try and harness that because sometimes that can be overzealous, but he has a lot of trust in what we’re doing, a lot of trust in me to try and help guide him and harness that desperation to win. He’s been a pleasure through pre-season.”

The Bucks manager continued: “He’s got the enthusiasm of an 18-year-old. He never stops in training and wants the ball all the time.

“He’s shown a real love and desperation to play football.

“Like I say, things like that are infectious and as I’ve always said as manager of AFC Telford United, I understand sometimes it won’t always go your way, but one of the minimum requirements is attitude and application and Elliott has brought that up until now.”