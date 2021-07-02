AFC Telford United seal return of Chorley FA Cup hero Arlen Birch

Gavin Cowan and Arlen Birch after the defender is brought back from league rivals Chorley. Midifled star Dom McHale is showing off AFC Telford new navy blue away kit for 2021/22 Winger Brendon Daniels kitted out in Telford's new Adidas white home shirt for next season

Versatile full-back Birch, 24, has penned a deal with the Bucks for the upcoming 2021/22 campaign after a season away from the club.

Birch, who is from Ellesmere, previously turned out for Telford in the 2019/20 campaign. He made 19 appearances for the Bucks that season before it was ended early due to the beginning of the pandemic.

He is Telford’s fifth new addition of the summer so far, and the first defensive acquisition, adding to the new deal for fellow stopper Theo Streete this week.

Cowan said: “Arlen has obviously been with us before so we know what he is all about as a player and a person and that fits our recruitment profile.

“With his added games under his belt at this level we are ecstatic that we have been able to acquire his services for this season.”

Birch started his career as a youngster at Everton and Burnley before a stint with AFC Fylde.

He switched to Telford’s league rivals Chorley this time last year and while the league campaign was short-lived due to restrictions, the defender – who mostly played right-back at Telford – enjoyed a monumental FA Cup adventure with the Magpies.

He played a key role in giant-killings as Chorley downed League One outfits Wigan and then Peterborough, who won promotion to the Championship, to set up a fourth round tie against Premier League Wolves, which the National League North side lost narrowly 1-0 to a wondergoal.

Meanwhile, AFC Telford have unveiled their new kits for the 2021/22 season.

The Adidas home, away and third kits, which are provided by Sporting Touch, will see Cowan’s Bucks kitted out in their usual white home colour, while navy blue will be the new away kit colour.

The pink kit, used as the away in recent seasons, will be the third kit for next season.