AFC Telford sign former Wolves youngster Jed Abbey

AFC Telford United new signing Jed Abbey with Gavin Cowan.

The 19-year-old joins on a one-year deal, following his exit from the Premier League side. The Dutchman spent more than 10 years at Molineux, and is able to play in midfield, as well as at wing-back.

Abbey put in some impressive performances at youth level with Wolves, scoring four goals and notching five assists at U18 Premier League level.

He was invited to take part in a number of behind-closed-doors friendlies with the Bucks, impressing boss Gavin Cowan enough to earn him a deal for the 2021/22 season.

"We’re pleased to be signing a local player but more importantly, a player who is young, hungry, full of desire and has quality." Cowan said.

"Jed will bring versatility which will be an asset to the squad. He’s another player I’m excited about coming into the group this year"