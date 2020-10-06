Duo are set to be missing for Telford's league opener tonight

Brendon Daniels during the pre-season friendly

The left-sided pair were both injury victims of Saturday’s penalty shootout success at Chasetown and are rated highly doubtful for tonight’s visit of fancied outfit Brackley.

Left wing-back Daniels and left-sided centre-half Meppen-Walter are having muscle injuries assessed and the Bucks hope to know the full extent of their absences in the next 24 hours.

“The only disappointment from Saturday are the injuries,” Cowan said. “Brendon and Meps are looking very doubtful.

“We might need to readjust in more ways than one.

“It’s a bit of a blow for us but these are things we have to deal with.

“We’re a small squad, as it were, we have young lads to top us up but it’s not ideal.

“The players coming in are going to need to step up to the mark.

“It’s incredibly frustrating. The lads are deeply frustrated. It shows that we’ve gone from playing in pre-season to experiencing a competitive match and they’ve both got muscle injuries.

“We’ve not missed a trick on making sure everybody’s conditioning is right but these things happen unfortunately. It’s a little sad it’s happened to us.

“We haven’t got the resources to (replace in the market) but we will look out there to see if anything lands on us.”

Telford, meanwhile, have been drawn away at Suffolk step three side Leiston in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup.