AFC Telford set to face Wrexham and Notts County

Gavin Cowan’s Bucks will also face former Football League side Notts County as they warm up for the upcoming National League North season, which begins on October 3.

Telford have been forced to reorganise their pre-season friendly schedule numerous times this summer due to uncertainty around when league action would return.

The Bucks were due to contest their friendlies this month, in line with an early September league kick-off, but the season was delayed by a month, much to the club’s frustration.

AFC Telford will now begin their pre-season campaign against North West Counties First Division South (step six) side Ellesmere Rangers on Saturday, September 5.

They then face off with step four neighbours Market Drayton Town three days later on September 8.

The Bucks then face step three side Stafford Rangers, managed by Cowan’s former Shrewsbury Town team-mate Jody Banim, on Saturday, September 12.

AFC Telford then face three National League sides within a week, with the visit of Wrexham on Tuesday, September 15 before a trip to the Racecourse Ground seven days later. The double-header comes either side of facing Notts County on September 19.

All games will be behind-closed-doors. A friendly on Saturday, September 26, is to be confirmed.