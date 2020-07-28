AFC Telford United season to begin on October 5, National League confirms

It is expected that the new season will begin with some supporter presence, at a reduced capacity, inside the New Bucks Head, the league said in a statement issued to clubs.

National North and South clubs, including the Bucks, will begin their season with an FA Cups second qualifying round tie on October 3.

Telford's league season will consist of either 40 or 42 fixtures and will conclude on May 29, 2021. Play-offs will take place in June, subject to FA approval.

The start date of October 3, decided at a National League board meeting last Friday, is much later than the September 5 date that AFC Telford were lobbying.

The Bucks had hoped to get under way in the first weekend of September – a week before the Premier League and EFL begins its seasons – with a possible National League Day, had a supporter presence been permitted.

But it has now been confirmed Gavin Cowan's men will kick off, initially in the FA Cup, almost a month later.

The October start date does at least marry with the government's announcement that fans can be present at matches. The National League has said this will be at a 'significantly reduced capacity'.

Cowan's men last played on March 15 before the National League seasons were ended due to the coronavirus pandemic.