Gavin Cowan is expecting AFC Telford skipper Shane Sutton to return fit

The Bucks stopper missed the best part of three months from last September due to a hairline fracture in his ankle.

Fighting to get back as soon as possible, experienced Welshman Sutton felt he may have done more damage and did not return as a regular in Cowan’s defence until the turn of the year.

Sutton, alongside Ross White and Aaron Williams, is contracted at the New Bucks Head for next season and, after getting to the root of the injury problem, Cowan expects the defender to be ready.

“Obviously Shane needs to overcome his injury problems from last year so he’s working hard with Aaron Lambley at Love2Stay (health centre in Shrewsbury) on a regular basis,” Cowan said.

“We’ve identified now what we need to do with him and he’ll be ready to go for pre-season.

“All three of them will be at the club and they’re very excited to get going.”

Alongside the three contracted players, Cowan has agreed fresh terms with player of the season award winners Adam Walker and Brendon Daniels and defender Zak Lilly.

Henry Cowans will also return for pre-season, but James McQuilkin, Darryl Knights, Arlen Birch and Jon Royle have all left. Cowan said: “We’ve got some great lads on board, and it’s not to say that’s the reason why the lads that are departing are leaving, essentially you need a fresh approach and challenge.”