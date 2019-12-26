AFC Telford targeting a festive boost

And Bucks fans’ Christmas wish will undoubtedly be for a bit consistency after a turbulent National League North campaign to date.

The festive period is always a demanding one for non-league footballers. But four games in 10 days offers a brilliant opportunity for Gavin Cowan and his players to right a few wrongs and build up a head of steam.

Importantly, Telford put the poor FA Trophy defeat to Leamington behind them by recording a welcome point at promotion-chasing Chester.

Cowan’s men will look to use that result in Cheshire as a platform to build from ahead of the Alfreton double-header – beginning at the New Bucks Head today – and clashes against Gloucester and Brackley.

Alfreton are just two points better off than the Bucks and have lost three matches on the spin. Saturday’s short trip to Gloucester pits 15th against 16th – both sides currently hold identical records after 20 games – Telford the one goal better off.

A successful points haul would leave the Bucks in good shape with renewed confidence that they can enjoy a far better second half of the season.