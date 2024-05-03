Frankie Valli says Jersey Boys was ‘one of the hardest things I’ve ever done’

Frankie Valli said immortalising the story of the Four Seasons in the Broadway musical Jersey Boys was “one of the hardest things that I’ve ever done in my life”.

The Four Seasons frontman, whose hits include Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Big Girls Don’t Cry and Grease, was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday – during a ceremony which also marked his 90th birthday.

Valli accepted the star on behalf of Four Seasons members Bob Gaudio, who was not able to attend the ceremony, as well as late bandmates Tommy DeVito and Nick Massi, who were all inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

Frankie Valli and Jackie Jacobs attend a ceremony honouring Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“This is really a highlight in my life, especially having my sons here and my wife,” Valli said of his two children and fourth wife Jackie Jacobs, whom he married in June last year.

The Four Seasons were formed in 1960 in New Jersey and the group’s music and story has since been enshrined in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, Jersey Boys.

It was later turned into a film, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Clint Eastwood.

Frankie Valli and fellow original Four Seasons member Bob Gaudio (Steve Parsons/PA)

“Jersey Boys was certainly one of the hardest things that I’ve ever done in my life,” Valli said.

“It took 10 years to get somebody who might be interested in even thinking about doing a play.

“We had some offers for movie of the week and everything we looked at wasn’t just up to par as far as we were concerned.

“Soon after that we hooked up with a company and they brought the whole thing to light and made it all happen.”

The crowd sang Happy Birthday to Valli to celebrate his 90th birthday, before hearing a message from 81-year-old Gaudio.

Franki Valli point to his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“When I was a kid, playing in a band was a dream. Having a show on Broadway was a bigger dream and now a star on Hollywood Boulevard,” he said.

“So thank you all for letting us beat you with our music and a personal thanks to my partner forever Mr Valli for still doing the heavy lifting.”

The ceremony also heard from music industry executive Irving Azoff, who described Valli as a “national treasure” and “truly a man for all seasons”.