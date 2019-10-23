Menu

Aaron Williams thanks AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan for keeping faith

By Lewis Cox | AFC Telford United | Published:

Hat-trick hero Aaron Williams has thanked AFC Telford United boss Gavin Cowan for sticking with him during a barren spell in front of goal.

Aaron Williams

Williams put Guiseley to the sword last Saturday with his second Telford treble, some six-and-a-half years after his first, to end a run of four games without a goal going back to the beginning of September.

And the striker, a high-profile summer capture from Harrogate Town who turned 26 on Monday, was grateful that Cowan kept faith in him.

“It was a long time coming, it’s been one of my toughest spells in front of goal,” said Williams. “I’d not scored in five weeks and you can start to lack confidence.

“But the gaffer kept my confidence high. He’s one of the best I’ve worked with for that.

“He’s very loyal to his players. He was saying that I had did my bit for the team and that I had nothing to worry about.

“That definitely makes it easier as a player.

“And I’ve been working hard and doing extra training sessions to help.”

Williams has partnered new loan signing Matty Stenson twice as the Bucks managed an impressive draw against National North leaders York before Saturday’s rout.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @lewiscox_star

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

