AFC Telford ‘buzzing’ as they bid to build on win

After winning 3-2 at Bradford Park Avenue, the Bucks are taking on the Tigers at home (7.45pm).

And Cowan said: “We were well worth the win on Saturday.

“If we had won the game 6-2 or 7-2, no one would have been able to argue about it. The goals we conceded were a little bit sloppy, so we’ve got to brush up in a couple of areas.

“We’ve seen Gloucester a couple of times, and there are no easy games in this division.

“But we’ll be ready to go and we’re buzzing after the win at the weekend.”

Goalkeeper Andy Wycherley played at the weekend after returning from a loan spell at Barwell – and is set to be between the sticks again this evening. Fellow shot-stopper Corey Addai’s loan spell from Coventry has come to an end, and Telford have opted not to extend it.

Sheridan Martinez, meanwhile, has now been sent to Southern Premier Central side Barwell by the Bucks.

“We won’t be renewing Corey’s loan, but we wish him all the best. It’s Andy’s shirt at the moment,” added Cowan.