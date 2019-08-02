AFC Telford motivated by last year’s near miss

Missing out on the play-offs on the final day of last season, on goal difference, is being used as a motivational tool as the Bucks get back under way in National League North.

A trip to Kettering Town appears a tricky test, too.

They are a new opponent for Gavin Cowan’s charges on the back of promotion from the Southern Premier Central, winning the title.

And they are determined to make their return to National North – where they have not been since winning it in 2007/08 after money troubles and demotions – count.

They are not coming into the term with the manager who led them to glory though.

Marcus Law has left the club and Nicky Eaden, who had a spell in charge of Hednesford Town last term, has been brought in as his replacement.

Telford, meanwhile, have built on the base which served them so well last time around – reaching the FA Trophy semi-finals along with turning heads in the league.

Daniel Udoh’s departure for Shrewsbury Town was a blow for the Bucks, while fellow striker Amari Morgan-Smith has also moved on. But Cowan is confident he has enough firepower at his disposal. Aaron Williams is expected to be up front tomorrow after joining on a two-year deal from Harrogate Town – a statement signing as such contracts are not exactly commonplace in non-league’s second tier.

He has managed to get on the scoresheet a few times over the summer as well.

Marcus Dinanga, brought back to the club in January after a hugely successful loan spell from Burton two terms ago, is pushing to be the one partnering Williams in attack.

Telford’s midfield has been given a boost as well with the arrival of Adam Walker from league rivals Brackley Town.

Corey Addai – on loan from Coventry City, initially for a month – is likely to get the nod between the sticks.

There is an injury worry for the Bucks going into the encounter, but Cowan has kept his cards close to his chest and not revealed who is struggling.

Ultimately, there seems to be enough quality to have another positive season.

What is the aim? If you ask Cowan, it is initially mid-table and then seeing where things go.

Ask the players and they’ll tell you it is the play-offs.

Telford (3-5-2): Addai; Streete, Sutton, White; Lait, Deeney, Walker, McQuilkin, Morley; Dinanga, Williams. Subs: Tharme, Cowans, Daniels, Knights, Brown.

Prediction: Away win.