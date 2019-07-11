AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan happy with friendly workouts

The Bucks chief saw his side push Championship outfit West Brom in a behind-closed-doors fixture that finished 4-3 to the Baggies before Tuesday’s 3-1 win at Market Drayton.

Shane Sutton, Darryl Knights and Steph Morley netted at West Brom’s training ground while new striker Aaron Williams scored a penalty and Marcus Dinanga fired a brace at Greenfields.

“In terms of a workout for us Drayton was really good, and we’re happy with how it went,” said Cowan.

“They were a little over-zealous early on against us but it’s about minutes and coming away with no injuries.

“Results are immaterial at this stage, it’s about getting workouts before the football stuff comes.

“But I’ve been pleasantly surprised, we’ve played some really good football and the lads have come back very, very fit, much more than expected.”

Telford step up their pre-season programme with three home games in seven days from Saturday. They welcome Wrexham before clashes against Solihull Moors and Coventry.

Ricketts revealed he is currently running the rule over trialist Tyrell McFarlane, a defender who played for Market Drayton Town last season.