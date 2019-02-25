FA Trophy draw: AFC Telford taking on Leyton Orient

Gavin Cowan's side will head to Brisbane Road for the first leg on Saturday, March 16 and then welcome Orient to the New Bucks Head the following Saturday.

Orient are the favourites to win the competition as they are third in the National League.

But the Bucks, who are fourth in National League North, beat Solihull Moors – second in the National League – 2-1 on Saturday to advance to the semis.

The winners of the two-legged tie will play in the final at Wembley and receive £20,000.